Shaheen Bagh protest: Road connecting Noida to Faridabad opens briefly after 69 days

The road connecting Faridabad to Noida which was blocked for the last 69 days due to the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh was re-opened briefly on Friday morning. The development came after the intervention by mediators appointed by the Supreme Court who had indicated the possibility of opening up of some routes following talks with the protestors.

However, the road was closed again after a brief while. The road from Noida to Shaheen Bagh continues to remain closed.

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement. The amended law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

