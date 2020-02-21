All 57 correctional homes in Bengal to have in-house radio

In a bid to ensure that jail inmates have better living conditions, the state government

has decided to launch in-house radio stations in all 57 correctional homes.

According to Correctional Home department sources, the decision has been taken after the success of a pilot project

at the Dum Dum Central Correctional Home recently. "The project has been a huge success at Dum Dum

Central Jail. So it was decided that the project would be extended to other prisons of the state in a phased manner,"

State Correctional Home minister Ujjwal Biswas said. While elaborating about the project, Biswas said, the

jail department with the help of an NGO is training inmates to work as radio jockeys.

A room has been provided inside the jail premises with musical equipment. The radio jockeys would play the songs

through loudspeakers placed outside cells of prisoners and their working area, Biswas said.

