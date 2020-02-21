Railways to launch Delhi-Doon Tejas Express

The Railway Ministry has agreed to launch a Tejas Express train equipped with modern onboard facilities between Delhi and Dehradun via Haridwar. An agreement in principle to start a Tejas Express train between Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun has been given on a request by the Uttarakhand chief minister, an official release here on Friday quoted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal as saying.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met Goyal in Delhi over the matter. Goyal said work on the project will begin as soon as a pathway is available.

There will be no budgetary shortage for railway projects in Uttarakhand, he said. Arrangements for the safety and convenience of pilgrims on the lines of Prayagraj Kumbh will be made for 2021 Haridwar Kumbh by the railways, Goyal said.

During the meeting, Rawat requested Goyal to grant a clearance for Lalkuan-Khatima, Tanakpur-Bageshwar and Kashipur-Dhampur new rail line projects, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.