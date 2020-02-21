Over 2,400 litre of illicit liquor seized, 108 arrested in Meerut

Over 2,400 litres of illicit liquor has been seized and 108 people arrested during a 24-hour crackdown by the Meerut police ahead of Holi, officials said on Friday. The anti-illicit liquor and anti-hooch crackdown was carried out from 8 pm on Wednesday till 8 pm on Thursday on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (Meerut Range) Praveen Kumar, theysaid.

"In order to check the sale of illicit liquor and hooch, checking was carried out at 495 places in Meerut. 107 cases were registered and 108 people arrested," a police official said. "During the process, 2,431 litre illicit liquor and hooch was seized," the official said.

According to police, all those arrested have been booked under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act and further proceedings are underway. Last year, at least 97 people in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarkhand had lost their lives after consuming illicit liquor and hooch ahead of Holi.

Holi will be celebrated on March 10.

