Delhi govt to help Maharashtra in education reforms

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:24 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government will provide all possible help to Maharashtra in implementing education reforms, describing it as cooperative federalism at its best. Kejriwal's statement comes hours after Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here to discuss various initiatives taken under the AAP government's education model.

"Delhi govt will provide all possible help to Maharashtra govt to implement edu reforms in their state. This is cooperative federalism at its best. Both states can learn so much from ech other," Kejriwal tweeted. After meeting Sisodia, Samant said he also shared about the Maharashtra government's efforts to bring a positive change in the state education model.

"I came here with a lot of curiosity to know more about Delhi's education model. It is so successful and I would like to take ideas from here and adopt in our education system," Samant was quoted as saying in an official statement. "I also shared about our efforts to bring a positive change in Maharashtra's education model. We should also think of a tie-up between the two states and pick good things from each other's education models," he said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education minister, said the Maharashtra government has started with some new programmes in the field of education and he would like to learn and adopt it in the city. "We want to take the journey of bringing about a revolution in education ahead by adopting and implementing best learning programmes and practices for our children.

"That is why it's very important to collaborate with each other and learn from the individual experience of education departments of both the states," Sisodia said.

