2 fraudsters arrested for duping unemployed youths in Ghaziabad

  • Ghaziabad
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:59 IST
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:59 IST
Two persons have been arrested here for duping more than 300 unemployed youths by promising them jobs in the Indian Railways, police said on Friday. The accused, Waqar-ul alias Vickey and Sachin, were operating from outside the Baroda House railway headquarters and charged Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from aspirants, the police said.

Following a tip off, the accused were arrested from Loni area. The police recovered appointment letters, medical examination forms, printed envelopes with railway logo from their possession. The accused have confessed to duping gullible youths looking for job, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said, adding the gang was operating in several states.

The accused used to give advertisements in local newspapers for vacant posts in Group C and D categories. After completing all fake formalities, the gang produced fabricated appointment letters. Police said they are scrutinising their bank transactions and the gang kingpin is yet to be arrested.

