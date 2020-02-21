'Hunar Haat' offers unique opportunity to experience every part of India: Singh

'Hunar Haat' is offering a unique opportunity to experience the feel of every part of the country, from cuisine to clothes, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday after visiting the week-long craft fest at Rajpath. Singh said the fair offers opportunity to young entrepreneurs and aspirants to experiment and explore novel means of creativity coupled with livelihood.

'Hunar Haat' offers a unique opportunity to experience the feel of every part of India, from cuisine to garments, he told reporters. The fair, organised by the Minorities Affairs Ministry, was also visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Singh, the minister for PMO and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, said he made it a point to stop and spend time at the stalls and counters put up by artisans from Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast. Singh also inquired about the preferences of the clients and the extent of sale accomplished.

