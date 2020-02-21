Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hunar Haat' offers unique opportunity to experience every part of India: Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 23:49 IST
'Hunar Haat' offers unique opportunity to experience every part of India: Singh

'Hunar Haat' is offering a unique opportunity to experience the feel of every part of the country, from cuisine to clothes, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday after visiting the week-long craft fest at Rajpath. Singh said the fair offers opportunity to young entrepreneurs and aspirants to experiment and explore novel means of creativity coupled with livelihood.

'Hunar Haat' offers a unique opportunity to experience the feel of every part of India, from cuisine to garments, he told reporters. The fair, organised by the Minorities Affairs Ministry, was also visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Singh, the minister for PMO and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, said he made it a point to stop and spend time at the stalls and counters put up by artisans from Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast. Singh also inquired about the preferences of the clients and the extent of sale accomplished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

South Sudan President Kiir appoints former rebel leader vice president

South Sudans President Salva Kiir appointed former rebel leader Riek Machar as the countrys first vice president on Friday, a day after the two men agreed to form a government of national unity.Oil-rich South Sudan secured independence from...

Shaheen Bagh protesters want SC order on their security if road parallel to protest site is opened

The Shaheen Bagh protesters told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors on Friday that if the road parallel to the anti-CAA protest site was opened, the apex court should pass an order ensuring their security. The interlocutors -- senior...

US prepares to sign withdrawal deal with Taliban on February 29

Eds Adds comments from Ghani, Taliban spokesman, US Kabul, Feb 21 AFP The US and the Taliban are set to sign a historic agreement that would pave the way to ending Americas longest war, the bitter foes announced Friday, hours after Kabul sa...

TN CM chairs inaugural session of Diplomatic Outreach Summit on Investment Opportunities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami on Friday chaired the inaugural session of Diplomatic Outreach Summit on Economic and Investment Opportunities organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.Taking Indias economic diplomacy to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020