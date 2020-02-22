Man held in Mumbai for making objectionable comments against Shivaji, Raj Thackeray

A person was arrested from Mumbai's Malad for allegedly making objectionable comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, Mumbai Police, and Marathi speaking people.

A case has been registered against 37-year-old Hasan Koti under relevant sections of the law.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

