Man held in Mumbai for making objectionable comments against Shivaji, Raj Thackeray
A person was arrested from Mumbai's Malad for allegedly making objectionable comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, Mumbai Police, and Marathi speaking people.
A case has been registered against 37-year-old Hasan Koti under relevant sections of the law.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
