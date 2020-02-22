Festival of Maha Shivratri at Isha Yoga Centre concludes

The festival of Maha Shivratri at Isha Yoga Centre here concluded with full pomp and joy on Saturday morning. People from every corner of the world had come to the Isha Yoga Center on the 'Mahaparva' of Shivratri to do yoga practice in front of 'Aadi Linga' so that peace, energy and positive energy can flow in their lives.

From 12:00 am on the midnight of Maha Shivratri, around 10 lakh people were doing Sadhana with Sadhguru in front of the Adi idol for peace and energy. They were chanting together "Om Namah Shivaya" . Apart from India, Germany, Russia, UK, Lebanon, China, Los Angeles, Japan, Korea, and other countries, about 10 lakh people came to participate in this celebration of Maha Shivratri, which began at 6:00 pm on Friday.

On this occasion, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev addressed all the people. He walked on the ramp about 500 meters long and danced on Mahadev's songs along with his followers. The sacred land of India celebrates numerous festivals for spiritual growth, and among them, Maha Shivratri is one of the most popular.

At Isha Yoga Center, it was a nightlong festival with guided meditations accompanied by renowned artist performances. Scores of people from across the world gathered to witness these performances that brings together different cultural aspects of India, through music, dance, sound and light show, cattle fair, tribal stalls, saree and dhoti draping events. (ANI)

