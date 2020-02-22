Left Menu
Woman who ''accidentally caught fire'' dies in Mumbai hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nashik
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 13:49 IST
The 30-year-old woman, who allegedly accidentally caught fire last week at Lasalgaon in

Nashik district during a scuffle with the man she was in relationship with, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in

Mumbai early on Saturday, police said. The woman, a resident of Pimpalgaon Najik in Niphad

taluka of Nashik, died at Masina Hospital at Byculla in Mumbai, where she was admitted on Sunday, a day after the

incident. According to police, the woman had suffered 67 per

cent burn injuries in the incident. In her statement to police, the victim had said that

the accused, Rameshwar Madhukar Bhagwat (23), who has been arrested, did not set her on fire as the petrol she was

carrying in a bottle got spilled on both of them and the matchstick lit by him, accidentally fell on her, police

officials said. After the incident, the woman had been admitted to

Nashik District Civil Hospital. However, as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the hospital in Mumbai.

"Following her death, her mortal remains have been sent to her native village in Nashik," a police official said.

Nashik Rural Police had arrested Bhagwat from Yeola town in Nashik district last Sunday.

He has been booked under IPC sections 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of

others), 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 493 (Cohabitation caused by a man

deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),

police said. According to police, the relationship between the

woman, a widow and mother of three, and Bhagwat had soured. The duo had reportedly tied the knot, but his family

was against the marriage. The man had recently got engaged with another woman, which had soured the relationship between

the victim and him, police said. In her statement, the victim had told the police that

she and Bhagwat had come to Lasalgaon bus stand to sort out the differences between them, but after spotting her carrying

a bottle full of petrol, he snatched it from her, but in the process the petrol got spilled on both of them.

When Bhagwat lit a matchstick and threatened to set himself ablaze, it accidentally fell on her, due to which she

caught fire, police said quoting her statement.

