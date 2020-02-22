Two Punjab-based drug peddlers held with contraband worth Rs 90 lakh in Churu

Two alleged drug peddlers from Punjab were arrested with 980 kg doda post and 1 kg opium worth Rs 90 lakh in the market in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Saturday. Doda post is the local name for the husk leftover after opium is extracted from the poppy pods.

Acting on a tip-off, a truck coming from Sardarshahar in the district was intercepted by a patrolling team on Friday night, police said. The team searched the vehicle and found 980 kg doda post and 1 kg opium kept inside it. The accused had loaded the contraband onto the truck from Jhalawar district and had to deliver the consignment to Tarn Taran district of Punjab, Bhanipura police station house officer Malkeeyat Singh said.

The recovered narcotic substance is worth around Rs 90 lakh in the market, the SHO claimed. The accused were identified as Mehar Singh and Gurvinder Singh, both hailing from Punjab.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and they are being further interrogated, the police officer added.

