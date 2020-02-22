Students,girls being used to create unrest:Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday claimed students and girls were being used

to create unrest in society besides rift between faiths and termed it as a larger part of a conspiracy hatched across the

country. The minister was responding to questions about two

women-Amulya Leona and Arudra- who were arrested recently in separate cases for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA

event and holding a "Kashmir Mukti (liberation), Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" placard during a counter protest in

the city respectively. "You have noticed some new developments are taking

place in the state. The same is happening across the country. This is a larger part of a conspiracy, where students

and girls are especially used to create unrest in the society besides rift between faiths," Bommai told reporters at

Davangere. While Amulya shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' at an

anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the city, Arudra displayed the

placard at a programme organised by Hindu Jagaran Vedike demanding stern action against Amulya.

The Home minister said the network of "anti-national forces" existing in the state would be uprooted.

"There are forces ready to assist the anti-national forces and have made arrangements to provide legal aid.

The girl (Amulya) had spoken about it in her (previous) video. We have taken a serious view of the matter.

We will uproot these forces," he added. The minister said the state government has decided to

keep a close watch on all such elements. In this regard, a meeting with senior police officials

has been convened, he added. The police probing the matter relating to Amulya's

pro-Pakistan slogans has summoned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator Imran Pasha to find out who invited her for

the event.

