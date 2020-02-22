Ram Temple construction will start within 6 months, says Dinendra Das

Dinendra Das, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday said that construction of Ram temple will start within the next six months as assured by Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. "It is our good fortune that the Temple Trust has undertaken the effort to make the temple. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji's commitment that construction of the temple will start within the next six months will come true. Lord Ram will give his blessings," said Dinendra Das.

Another member of Trust, Dr Anil Kumar Mishra said that the Trust will strive to make the commitment of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das true. BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the parliament that a grand temple of Shri Ram will be built by a Trust created for the purpose. The devotees of Lord Ram across the world are making donations for this purpose and the temple will be constructed from this fund."

Earlier, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to start within six months. He also insisted that the Trust will not seek any grants from the government for the construction of the temple and would build it entirely from the public donations.

"6 mahina ke bhitar hi jaldi se jaldi mandir ka nirman prarambh ho jaega (The construction of the temple will start as early as in six months)," Das said here on Friday (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

