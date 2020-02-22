Left Menu
Several terrorists, terror outfits eliminated in J&K, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said that a large number of terrorists and terror outfits have been eliminated from the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 19:39 IST
Several terrorists, terror outfits eliminated in J&K, says DGP Dilbag Singh
J-K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said that a large number of terrorists and terror outfits have been eliminated from the state. Singh remark comes after a terrorist Junaid Farooq Pandith of the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested earlier in the day.

"The current situation is relatively much better as compared to previous years. A number of successful operations have been carried out and many terrorists have come down. Leaders of various outfits have been eliminated and some of them are almost decimated," said DGP. Dilbag Singh said all security-related precautions are being taken ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit.

Meanwhile, last night two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists named Naveed Ahmed Bhat alias Furkan and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat were killed in an operation. Earlier in the day, sharing details, DGP Dilbag Singh had told media here, "Security forces killed two LeT terrorists named Naveed Ahmed Bhat alias Furkan and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat in an operation last night. They were involved in many terrorist activities. Baramulla Police have also arrested one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Junaid Farooq Pandith."

"In 2020 so far, there have been 12 successful operations, in which 25 terrorists have been killed, 9 terrorist operatives in Kashmir and 3-4 terrorist operatives arrested in the Jammu area. More than 40 over-ground-workers have also been arrested," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

