Guj: 3 dead in blaze in garment label factory in Ahmedabad

Three workers were killed in a fire that broke out on the third floor of a garment label

manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad on Saturday, an official said.

The factory, identified as Lotus Label Industries, is located in Odhav GIDC in Ahmedabad.

"Threeworkers were asphyxiatedto death in a fire which broke out on the third floor of a garment label making

factory that storedrayon fibre," said MF Dastoor, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's Chief Fire Officer.

"The labourers were working in a room adjacent to the third floor of the factory where the fire broke out. They died

from asphyxiation as the room had no window or ventilation," Dastoor said.

He said a cylinder kept in the room blew up in the fire while another was brought out safely.

"The fire broke out at 3:30pm and three fire tenders and five tankers took three hours to douse it. The cause of

the blaze is yet to be ascertained," Dastoor said.

