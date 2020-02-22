Melania Trump visit: Area around Delhi school spruced up

All roads leading to a Delhi government school where US first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to pay a visit next week have been repaired, an official said here on Saturday. According to a senior MCD official, roads and footpaths have been repaired and saplings planted to welcome the first lady.

The official said the civic body concerned has been tasked with sanitation arrangements and all garbage has been removed from the vicinity of the school. Melania Trump is likely to visit the Delhi government school on Tuesday.

