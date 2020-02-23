Tuskers trample 3 villagers to death, leave 5 injured

Two wild tuskers trampled three persons to death and left five others injured in separate incidents in Puri district, police said on Sunday. The incidents took place in several villages under Delang and Pipili police station limits. While two persons died on Sunday morning, another succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

Police said the elephants strayed into villages such as Gopinathpur, Rajatei, and Chandradeipur on Saturday night and attacked a total of eight people. Three of them died while five suffered injuries, police said. Forest department officials said they are trying to drive out the elephants from the human habitation areas and warned people not to come out of their houses during the exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.