Police raid godown manufacturing spurious liquor, 2 held

The Uttar Pradesh police raided a godown manufacturing spurious wine in Muzaffarnagar district and arrested two people on Sunday, officials said. According to Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh, a police team and excise department officials raided the godown on Joly road in Sikheda area and seized 8,500 litres of rectified liquor worth Rs 1 crore.

A case has been registered against four people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act, the police said, adding that two persons had been arrested. PTI CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.