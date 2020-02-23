Girl ends life after being raped in Rajasthan

A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself on Sunday after being raped by a man in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, the police said. The girl had gone to collect feed for cattle in the fields in an area under the Halena police station limits on Saturday when the man allegedly raped her, they said.

When the girl raised the alarm, her brother who was working in the field came to her rescue. The accused, however, managed to flee, the police said. "The girl's parents lodged an FIR against the accused on Sunday. But the girl, who was alone at her home, committed suicide," Bharatpur ASP Suresh Kumar Khinchi said.

The ASP said the post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.