French man falls off 9th floor of Navi Mumbai building, dies

A 29-year-old French national fell to his death from the ninth floor of a residential

complex in neighbouring Navi Mumbai city on Sunday morning, police said.

Charlie Saste, a resident of 'The Residence Green Escape' building, seems to have fallen from an open duct area

on the ninth floor, an official said. "He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him

dead on arrival. Prima facie, it seems to be an accident. He was not in an inebriated condition at the time," an official

said. "We have not found any foul play. Saste was living in

India for the past two-three years. We have registered an accidental death report," said NRI Coastal police station

senior inspector Tanveer Sheikh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.