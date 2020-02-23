Maha: 15 injured in bus-tanker collision in Vasai in Palghar

Fifteen people were injured after their state transport (ST) bus collided with a tanker in

Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Chinchoti on Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway at around 12:30pm, an official said.

The injured were provided treatment at a nearby hospital while the bus driver was admitted as his wounds are

more severe, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

