Maha: 15 injured in bus-tanker collision in Vasai in Palghar
Fifteen people were injured after their state transport (ST) bus collided with a tanker in
Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place near Chinchoti on Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway at around 12:30pm, an official said.
The injured were provided treatment at a nearby hospital while the bus driver was admitted as his wounds are
more severe, the official added.
