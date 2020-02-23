Maha cabinet nod for framework restructuring of DMA

The Maharashtra cabinet approved on Sunday a proposal to restructure the framework of the

Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) through creation of more posts at the state and district levels.

The cabinet approved creation of 550 posts- 105 at the directorate level, followed by 117 and 325 at divisional and

district level respectively. The current framework of the department limits the

total strength to 274 only. There are 240 nagar parishads (municipal councils) and

129 nagar panchayats in the state, which are regulated by the DMA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.