Farm loan waiver: BJP stages protest in Vidhan Bhavan

Ahead of the commencement of Maharashtra Legislature's budget session, BJP legislators

staged a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan building here on Monday demanding complete loan waiver for farmers.

They demanded that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government write off farmers' debts completely and also

provide them a financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare for crop damage.

"There are nearly 34 lakh farmers (eligible for seeking loan waiver), but a list of potential beneficiaries of

some 20,000 cultivators is put out today. We condemn this selectiveness of the state government," BJP state president

Chandrakant Patil said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier said the state

government will on Monday release the first list of 20,000 farmers who have benefited under the state crop loan waiver

scheme. He said two villages from each district have been

selected in the first list of the potential beneficiaries. The chief minister in December last year announced the

scheme writing off debts of farmers whose crop loan outstanding is up to Rs 2 lakh till September 30, 2019.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, on Sunday said the money will be

transferred directly into the loan accounts of farmers. He said the second list of beneficiaries will be out

by February 28 and the entire scheme will conclude by April this year.

"We have so far prepared a list of 35 lakh bank accounts which are likely to become eligible for the loan

waiver scheme. Once few details are available, those accounts will be filtered further and finalised for the transfer of

money," he said.

