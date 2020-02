Wanted criminal injured in encounter in UP

A wanted criminal was injured in an encounter with Gorakhpur unit of Special Task Force (STF) at Mahadeva Bazar in Basti.

The criminal has been identified as Feroz Pathan. Arms and ammunition have been recovered after the operation.

Feroz carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, declared by Gorakhpur zone, and Rs 50,000 from Allahabad range. He was wanted in multiples cases. (ANI)

