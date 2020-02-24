Left Menu
Trump, Melania leave for Agra to visit Taj Mahal

After addressing a mammoth crowd at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed for Agra to pay a visit to the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world.

US President Donald Trump arrives in Agra on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

After addressing a mammoth crowd at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed for Agra to pay a visit to the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. During his address, the US President appreciated India for the warm welcome. He also called for 'a true friendship' between the two countries.

The President also reiterated the shared commitment between the US and India in working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology. "For this reason, since taking office my administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terror organisations and militants that operate on the Pakistani border," he added. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared the same dias with Trump at the stadium, will not accompany the US President and the First Lady to Agra.

"We have seen media reports regarding PM Modi's presence in Agra in connection with the visit of President Trump. The visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra by the US President and the First Lady will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there," informed sources with direct knowledge of the Prime Minister's schedule had told ANI last week. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Agra in view of Trump's visit. As many as 10 paramilitary companies and 5,000 security personnel have been deployed.

More than 300 policemen in civil clothes, along with 200 constables are working as watchers on every spot where performances by artists and crowds are present during the programmes. At least 3,000 artistes will perform Ramlila, Raslila, Kala Alha and Nautanki of Bundelkhand in around 21 places on way from the Kheria airport and the East Gate of the Taj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

