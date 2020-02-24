Guwahati Court extends Sharjeel Imam's police custody by 4 days

A Guwahati Court on Monday extended the Police custody of Sharjeel Imam for another four days here. Earlier, Sharjeel Imam, who allegedly raised the 'cut-off Assam' slogan, was sent to a 4-day police remand by a local court here on Thursday.

He was one of the key organisers of Shaheen Bagh protests in New Delhi. Imam, a research scholar of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, had allegedly made certain seditious statements like "Assam should be cut off from rest of India" during the anti-CAA protests held at Shaheen Bagh.

Taking cognizance of the comment and after verifying the authenticity of the audio clip, the Assam government had reportedly registered a case against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

