Left Menu
Development News Edition

CG Dornier aircraft undertakes operational sorties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:59 IST
CG Dornier aircraft undertakes operational sorties

As part of measures to boost the Coast Guard's capabilities on the country's west coast in

Karnataka, CG Dornier 761 was made to undertake operational sorties for surveillance at New Mangalore here from February

21 till Monday. A Coast Guard release here said the Air Enclave here

will improve the CG's performance in its surveillance and reconnaissance roles off the coastal areas off Karnataka,

Kerala and Lakshadweep including uninhabited islands. At present, CG Air Enclave New Mangalore, which was

activated in 2016, lacks hangar, which is essential for parking and technical maintenance activities for CG aircraft.

In absence of the hangarage facility, the aerial surveillance is being undertaken on a regular basis on

detachment by CG Dornier from Kochi and Daman. The case for provision of the state-of-art hangar is

in the final stage of approval by Ministry of Defence. The CG Dornier Squadron 749 with a Unit Establishment

(UE) of 04 Dornier Aircraft will be positioned permanently at New Mangalore on completion of the aviation infrastructure.

According to the release, matters of land acquisition are being closely pursued with the district administration by

the Coast Guard district headquarters (Karnataka). The dedicated aerial surveillance from CG Air Enclave

will enhance and meet the long-felt need for air surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone as well as Search and Rescue

(SAR) and Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) humanitarian missions in the state and waters adjoining the coast of Karnataka.

It will also ensure prompt air-sea coordinated patrol, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Trump visit: Roads leading to ITC Maurya fortified, hotel put under heavy security cover

All roads leading to ITC Maurya, the hotel which will host US President Donald Trump, have been fortified with snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharp shooters on high-rise buildings, officials said on Monday. Trump, who is accompanied by h...

GMR Infra shares soar nearly 8 pc on stake sale in airport biz

Shares of GMR Infrastructure on Monday surged nearly 8 per cent after the CCI gave approval for GMR Groups proposed 49 per cent stake sale in its airport business to Frances Groupe ADP. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 26.55, up 12.5 pe...

Twitterati surprised over Trump not mentioning Gandhi in book

A lot of eyebrows were raised on Twitter and many people expressed surprise as US PresidentDonal Trump left a message in the visitors book at Sabarmati Ashram without any mention of Mahatma Gandhi.In the book, Trump wrote, To my great frien...

Pradhan rolls out red carpet for Japanese steel industry, invites more investment

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday stressed the need for collaborations between India and Japan to increase steel usage. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision of 5 trillion US dollar economy, he said that various ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020