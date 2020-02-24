Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayushman Bharat range of services to be expanded in April

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:43 IST
Ayushman Bharat range of services to be expanded in April
Representative Picture.

Additional service packages including basic oral health care, elderly and palliative healthcare and emergency medical services are planned to be rolled out at Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres in April, a key Government official said on Monday. Joint Secretary (Policy), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Vikas Sheel said services being provided at AB-HWCs are targeted to be expanded from April 14, the second anniversary of the launch of the ambitious programme. "Programme guidelines are all ready", he said.

So far, seven service packages including child health, immunisation, communicable and non-communicable diseases were being provided at AB-HWCs. Some of the range of services to be added in two months include screening for mental health ailments, care for common ophthalmic and ENT problems and emergency medical services including burns and trauma, he told reporters here.

"As on date, 30,690 AB-HWCs are functional across the country", said Sheel, who looks after National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and AB-HWC in the Ministry. "By the end of March 2020, approximately 40,000 AB-HWCs will be functional," he said.

Officials of the Ministry said the aim is to create 1. 5 lakh AB-HWCs by 2022 across India by transforming existing sub-centres and Primary Health Centres (PHCs). He also said 'Eat Right' programme which has two components - 'Eat Healthy' and 'Eat Safe' -- is planned to be rolled out at AB-HWCs in the coming financial year.

Officials said Eat Right toolkit and Food Safety kit (Magic Box) have been developed in partnership with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), an autonomous body established under the Ministry.

The aim is to spread awareness amongst the community on eating healthy and safe food. Under the 'Eat Right' initiative, the entire AB-HWC team of Community Health Officer, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) would be trained on various aspects of nutrition including food fortification, limiting the consumption of foods high in fat, sugar and salt, and hygiene, among others, they said.

'Magic Boxes' are planned to be placed at PHC/UPHC (Urban Primary Health Centres) level of AB-HWCs, and community members can come, check and detect food adulteration with the help of lab technicians at AB-HWCs, officials said. "This is a small kit which enables anybody to test food items. The idea is to create awareness about safe eating and also put some sort of deterrence in the retailers for adulteration and things like that", Sheel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: DMRC opens 4 stations, shuts 5 stations on Pink Line

The Delhi Metro on Monday opened four stations after they were closed for nearly an hour owing to a protest call given by students against the violence in northeast Delhi. Entry exit gates of Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat ...

Head constable's killing ploy to embarrass India: Lekhi

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said the death of a Delhi Police head constable in violence over the amended citizenship law was a ploy to embarrass India during US President Donald Trumps visit and likened it to the massacre of ...

Rly man held by C''garh ACB for accepting bribe from colleague

A South East Central Railway SECR employee was arrested on Monday by the Anti-CorruptionBureau ACB in Chhattisgarhs Durg district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said.Office Superintendent S Bhattacharya posted at th...

With $1.5 tln childcare plan, Sanders floats another big campaign pledge

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed spending 1.5 trillion over 10 years to create a universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans.The proposal is the latest by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020