Cops book man for raping 14-year-old niece

A case has been registered against a man for raping his 14-year-old niece at knife point

in a tribal colony near here. Police said the minor girl from Ponkuzhy Kattunayakan

colony was threatened by her relative and taken to the forest area and raped, police said.

"We registered a case as soon as we were informed about the incident. The girl has been admitted to the Batheri

Taluk hospital. We suspect that the accused, who is a relative of the

child, has escaped into the forest," police added.PTI RRT BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

