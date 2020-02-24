Cops book man for raping 14-year-old niece
A case has been registered against a man for raping his 14-year-old niece at knife point
in a tribal colony near here. Police said the minor girl from Ponkuzhy Kattunayakan
colony was threatened by her relative and taken to the forest area and raped, police said.
"We registered a case as soon as we were informed about the incident. The girl has been admitted to the Batheri
Taluk hospital. We suspect that the accused, who is a relative of the
child, has escaped into the forest," police added.PTI RRT BN BN
