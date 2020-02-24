Gopalika new ACS of ARD Dept

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed senior IAS officer BP Gopalika as the new

additional chief secretary of the Animal Resources Development department with additional charges of the Sundarban Affairs

department. Gopalika, who was the ACS of the Forest department,

was replaced by Hirdyesh Mohan currently holding charge of the Sundarban Affairs department, a government notification said

on Monday. Saumitra Mohan, Commissioner of the School Education

department will be the new MD of National Health Mission in place of Mohammed Ghulam Ali Ansari.

Ansari will be the new secretary of the PHE department with additional charge of Commissioner of Burdwan Division.

Anindya Narayan Biswas, the Commissioner of the Power department, was appointed the new Commissioner of the School

Education department, the notification added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.