''Chargesheet in the woman lecturer murder case in three days''

Police will file the chargesheet in the Hinganghat woman lecturer murder case in the next

two-three days, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Monday.

The 25-year-old Ankita Pisudde was set on fire by her stalker in Hinganghat in east Maharashtra while she was on her

way to college on February 3. She succumbed to her injuries on February 10 at a hospital in Nagpur, causing a huge public

outrage. The accused, Vikesh Nagrale (27), was arrested within hours of the incident.

Deshmukh had earlier announced that the trial will be fast-tracked. The state government later appointed noted

lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case. "The chargesheet in the case will be filed in the next

two to three days. The investigation is underway under Wardha district superintendent of police," Deshmukh told reporters.

He said a five-member committee under special IG AswatiDorjewilllook into the prospect of implementing in

the state a legislation like Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act, and submit a report by February 29.

The 'Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019' was enacted as a tribute to the

veterinary doctor brutally raped and murdered in neighbouring Telangana in November last year.

"We want totake inputs from a cross-section of the society, including woman ministers, legislators etc, and

introduce the bill for a debate in the legislature," he said. On the proposed measures to ensure safety of women,

Deshmukh said the state government was planning to replicate the features of the emergency app introduced by the Andhra

Pradesh governmentlike voice, a panic button and shaking of the mobile phone in times of emergency where the nearest

police station will get information with a video recording. PTI MR

