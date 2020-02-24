2 posing as cops, extorting money from commuters held in Ghaziabad

Two persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district for allegedly posing as policemen and extorting money from commuters, an official said on Monday. Chowki incharge Suresh Chand Sharma was suspended for dereliction of duty following the arrest of the two accused, the officer said.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani had issued directions for an investigation after it surfaced that a gang was extorting money from commuters in Kaushambi area, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indira Puram, Anshu Jain. During probe, it was found that three persons posing as policemen in plain clothes and carrying fake identity cards were flagging down vehicles for checking and then taking money from the commuters, she said.

Two of the accused, identified as Praveen and Tahira, were held on Sunday night and a report submitted to the SSP after which he suspended the chowki incharge, the officer said. Two identity cards of police constables and Rs 4,200 in cash were recovered from Praveen and Tahira, she said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused were operating in connivance of police and a search for the third accused is on, the officer added.

