Fresh stone pelting in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Stone-pelting is taking place between two groups near the Bhajanpura chowk in North-East Delhi. Security has been heightened in the area. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, stone-pelting incidents were also reported from Jafrabad and Maujpur. This comes after seven people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and over 100 were injured in the clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors in North-East Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

