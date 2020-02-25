FIR against group of people for protest against Delhi violence
An FIR was registered on Tuesday against a group of people who assembled at the Marine Drive
here late Monday night without police permission to hold a candlelight protest against violence in parts of Delhi, an
official said. Several people, including women, gathered at the
Marine Drive on Monday night. They said they were against any form of violence and condemned the clashes between pro and
anti-CAA groups in Delhi. "We have registered an FIR against 20 to 25
unidentified people for unlawful assembly. No arrest has been made," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sangramsingh
Nishandar said. Another police official said on the basis of some
videos of the spot, they identified 10 protesters who would be summoned to the Marine Drive police station.
Initially, the protesters were likely to assemble at the Gateway of India, but when they come to know about police
deployment there, they reached the Marine Drive. When Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) Pranay
Ashok was asked if a high alert has been sounded in Mumbai in view of the violence in Delhi, he said,"We can't say so, but
we are keeping a watch on suspicious activities." A head constable was among seven people killed and at
least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the
amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday. Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles
and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.
