MP: Cong MLA urges state govt to promote Bhagoriya festival

Congress MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa on Tuesday demanded that his party's government to promote the

week-long Bhagoriya Haat festival beginning on March 3 by organising fairs to showcase tribal culture in the state.

The festival, which predates Holi, is held in Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Jhabua, Dhar, Khargone and Barwani

districts, where over 100 markets will be set up between March 3 and 9.

Speaking to PTI here, Dr Alawa said he had written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath urging him to promote Bhagoriya Haat

festival by organising fairs, but nothing had been done so far to draw tourists for the event.

"There is a desperate need to promote the festival, as it is deeply connected to tribal culture. If the issue is

neglected, I am going to raise it in the Assembly," the convenor of tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti said.

