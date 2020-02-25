Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil rights activists go to meet Kejriwal, urge him to ensure peace

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:51 IST
Civil rights activists go to meet Kejriwal, urge him to ensure peace

A delegation of civil rights activists, including All India Progressive Women's Association secretary Kavita Krishnan, on Tuesday went to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence to submit an appeal to protect the people in the city from communal violence. Krishnan said they are outside Kejriwal's residence and are waiting to meet him.

Over 100 activists, including Harsh Mander, Apoorvananad, Annie Raja, Yogendra Yadav, Shabnam Hashmi, and senior advocate Vrinda Grover came out with a statement in which they called upon "all authorities to perform their constitutionally mandated job of bringing the situation under control and restoring peace". "This is an appeal to all authorities, politicians, residents of Delhi and particularly the Delhi police commissioner, home minister, prime minister, Delhi chief minister to take immediate steps to put an end to all violence and hostilities against ordinary people in various neighbourhoods across Delhi," it said.

"We cannot afford a repeat of outbreak of communal clashes that have enveloped the city in the past. Each person in Delhi must now immediately step forward and ensure peace wherever they are and whenever violence breaks out," it said. Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones. Ten people were killed in the violent clashes.

According to police sources, 56 police personnel and 130 civilians were injured in Monday's clashes between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Three firemen also received injuries while dousing flames in the area. The situation had escalated after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering on Sunday. Mishra demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-UK joint military exercise concludes

The 13-day-long Indo-UK joint military exercise -- Ajeya Warrior -- Concluded on Tuesday in Salisbury Plains of the United kingdom, a defence spokesman said here on Tuesday. The 5th edition of the joint military exercise had commenced at th...

3 borders adjoining northeast Delhi sealed, liquor shops closed in Ghaziabad

Amid violence over the amended citizenship law, the district administration here has sealed three borders adjoining northeast Delhi and shut down bars and pubs in Ghaziabad, officials said on Tuesday. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey...

Venomous statements by leaders to blame for Delhi violence,

The Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on the BJP forthe violence that erupted in Delhi, and questioned the failure of police to control law and order in the national capital.Addressing a press meet here, RJD natio...

Delhi Police got adequate forces from MHA: Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday denied that the Delhi Police havent got adequate forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA to control the riots that erupted in the north-east district of the national capital on Monday. Some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020