DGP has tendered apology; everybody makes mistakes: Punjab CM

With his government facing criticism over DGP Dinkar Gupta's purported remarks on the Kartarpur corridor, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday informed the state assembly that the top cop has tendered an apology, saying "everybody makes mistakes". Seeking to allay concerns of the opposition, Singh asserted that his government would not let the Kartarpur corridor be closed down irrespective of security concerns.

Insisting that Pakistan's spy agency ISI had an objective to disturb peace in Punjab, he said serious apprehensions of threat to the security of people were not because of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor but because of the neighbouring nation's bad intention. The SAD and AAP were targeting the Congress-led government over the police chief's purported remarks on the Kartarpur corridor that it was prone to be misused for terror training and they sought his dismissal.

Before the start of the Question Hour, the chief minister requested the speaker to allow him to make a statement in response to the criticism by opposition of DGP's remarks. "I noted with great concern the statements made by different people and organisations on DGP's remarks about security concerns relating to Kartarpur Sahib which were avoidable," he said.

"The DGP has apologised. I want to ask one thing here. Everybody makes mistakes, we are human beings. Even I make mistakes," he said, asking if there was anyone from the opposition who could claim not to have made mistakes. "We all make mistakes, this issue is over now. Let us concentrate on peace and on ensuring that the difficult times through which Punjab has been do not recur," Singh said.

He pointed out that 35,000 Punjabis, 1,700 policemen, besides Army personnel, lost their lives during the years of militancy in the state and said, "It is our responsibility is to ensure this does not happen again." The chief minister said that his government had classified documents which he could not circulate in the House.

After meddling in Kashmir for so long, the Pakistan's spy agency had only one task now -- to disturb the peace of its neighbour, Singh said, adding that Pakistan was blatantly trying to foment trouble in the state. "The ISI's objective is to disturb Punjab," he said.

"What is ISI's problem with Taliban, Iran or Balochistan, we do not know. But what they have been doing in India is known to all. Earlier it was Kashmir and now even Punjab is their target," Singh said. "Whatever may the concerns, we will not let Kartarpur corridor be closed down," he said.

Responding to concerns raised by Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the chief minister said Pakistan could not be trusted, as was evident from the developments in 1947, 1965, 1971 and the Kargil war. The Pakistan Army is highly committed against India and Prime Minister Imran Khan is a mere puppet in their hands, Singh said.

The chief minister even gave details about busting of terror modules, arrest of terrorists and recovery of weapons and drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.