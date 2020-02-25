Left Menu
Ease of Living Index: Mumbai mayor urges people to take part

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged people in the metropolis to take part in the

Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation's Ease of Living Index exercise.

The EoLI aims at providing a holistic view of cities, starting with services provided by local bodies, effectiveness

of the administration, the outcomes generated through these services in terms of livability within cities and, finally,

the citizen perception of these outcomes. The exercise is being held in 100 'smart cities' and

those with a population of over 14 million, as per Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.

It started from February 1, and as on February 25, only 14,000 of Mumbai's 1.25 crore residents had participated,

said a BMC official. It will continue till February 29. "At least two per cent of the population of a city is

expected to give feedback," the official said. In press conference here, Mayor Pednekar said, "There

is no doubt Mumbai is one of the best cities in the country to live in. Being a Mumbaikar everyone should show their love by

giving feedback for the survey." She said a participant needs to answer 21 questions

related to water-logging, sanitation, housing, roads, health facilities among others.

The mayor asked corporators to popularise the EoLI in their wards.

The EoLI survey of 2018 had placed Mumbai third behind Pune and Navi Mumbai, though the metropolis was first among

the country's mega cities. According to civic body officials, citizen feedback,

also called 'Citizen Perception Survey', was not involved in the earlier editions, but, for the first time, it will now

carry a 30 per cent weightage. Jayshree Bhoj, Additional Municipal Commissioner

(Eastern) said awareness activities for the survey had been done, including placing advertisements in 13 newspapers, 18

hoardings and over 4,000 posters. The EoLI 2019 will facilitate assessment of ease of

living of citizens across three pillars, namely quality of life, economic ability and sustainability, which are further

divided into 14 categories across 50 indicators.

