Violence continues unabated in northeast Delhi's Maujpur

Violence continued unabated in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, with two groups of people out on the road armed with rods and sticks. An angry mob raising incendiary slogans set ablaze a motorcycle in Maujpur, a PTI reporter witnessed. A fire brigade was also seen rushing to the spot.

Security personnel tried to disperse the people from both sides who were armed with rods and sticks. They also resorted to stone-pelting. However, the crowd was more than the security personnel deployed in the area.

Media personnel, covering the incidents, were also targeted. They were abused, heckled and driven away from the spot. The stretch between the Jafrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations were filled with stones and burnt vehicles.

The injured people were rushed to hospitals in police vans to local hospitals. Fire brigades were also seen rushing to the spot. Security personnel tried to disperse the people from both sides. They also restored tear gas.

At the spot, the mobs on both sides were waving national flags and carrying sticks and rods in their hands. Torching of vehicles was also witnessed and the situation in the area remained tense.

On Tuesday evening, women who were protesting against the CAA outside Jafrabad metro station vacated the road.

