Death toll in Delhi violence climbs to 18

The death toll in North-East Delhi violence between pro and anti CAA protestors rose to 18 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities. On Tuesday, the death toll was 13. Curfew was imposed last evening in violence-hit areas of the North-East district to bring the situation under control.

With sporadic incidents of violence being reported from the area, government sources have told ANI that the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing normalcy in the capital. Sources also said that Doval will also brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet about the prevailing situation.

Notably, the NSA last night had visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other parts of Northeast Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. (ANI)

