Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of Ratan Lal demands martyr status be accorded to him

Family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in North-East Delhi, has demanded that martyr status be accorded to him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sikar(Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 10:22 IST
Family of Ratan Lal demands martyr status be accorded to him
Locals and family of deceased Police Head Constable Ratan Lal in Sikar on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in North-East Delhi, has demanded that martyr status be accorded to him. On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had written a letter to the wife of Ratan Lal saying, "I express grief and deep condolences on the untimely death of your husband."

"He was a brave and dutiful policeman who faced tough challenges. Like a true soldier, he has made the supreme sacrifice of his life in the service of the country. The whole nation is with you in this hour of grief," he added. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the family of the injured Shahdara DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Amit Sharma to inquire about his health.

Meanwhile, the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital informed that the death toll in the violence has reached 18 on Wednesday. The clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters took place at various places in the North-East District of Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheen Bagh protests: SC justifies its decision to appoint interlocutors, says it is out of box solution.

Shaheen Bagh protests SC justifies its decision to appoint interlocutors, says it is out of box solution....

Air New Zealand tests beds for economy passengers

Wellington, Feb 26 AFP Air New Zealand on Wednesday announced a proposal to put beds in economy-class, which it claimed could prove a game changer for passengers desperate to stretch out on long-haul flights. The airline, which operates som...

Women's T20 World Cup: India seek hat-trick of wins in clash against NZ

On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian womens cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup her...

Hield's 3-pointers carry Kings past Warriors

Buddy Hield bombed in three straight 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter and break open a competitive game Tuesday night, helping the Sacramento Kings defeat the host Golden State Warriors 112-94. Former Golden State champion Harrison Bar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020