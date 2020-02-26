West Asia should work out solutions for its conflict zones to ensure peace in region: V K Singh

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh on Wednesday said West Asia should work out solutions for its conflict zones to ensure peace and growth in the region.

General (retired) Singh was speaking at the inauguration of the fourth West Asia conference on the theme '10 years of political and economic transformation in West Asia: challenges, lessons & future trends' under the auspices of Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses.

He said West Asia has great potential, particularly in the field of energy, for the future generations. Each spot of conflict in the region has to be examined in depth and measures taken to resolve them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.