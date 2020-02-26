Azam Khan, wife, son sent to judicial custody

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator wife Tanzin Fatima and MLA son Abdullah Azam were on Wednesday sent to judicial custody for allegedly faking Abdullah’s birth certificate.

“They have been sent to judicial custody till March 2," Rampur Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra told PTI.

The case relates to a forged birth certificate for Azam’s son. Abdullah had faced allegations that he gave a wrong date of birth when he filed his nomination papers for the assembly elections.

