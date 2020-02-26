Rs 1 cr compensation for head constable 'Ratan Lal' who died in Delhi violence: Kejriwal
The Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Wednesday.
"As per the Delhi government's policy, we will give Rs 1 crore to head constable Ratan Lal's family," he said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly..
Kejriwal had visited Lal's family on Tuesday. "Politics of hatred and violence will not be tolerated. The common man of Delhi did not indulge in violence; outsiders, some political elements are involved in it," Kejriwal said.
