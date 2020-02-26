Left Menu
Guj: Ahmedabad to get 3 new flyovers for ease of traffic

  Ahmedabad
  Updated: 26-02-2020 20:24 IST
Guj: Ahmedabad to get 3 new flyovers for ease of traffic

The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) on Wednesday approved the

construction of three new flyovers on the outskirts of the city, while seven are in the process of being built.

Four of flyovers will be completed by March 2021, four more apart from a foot overbridge are in the process of

construction and three more have gotten approved in the board meeting on Wednesday, AUDA chairman Vijay Nehra said.

"We have approved three new flyovers at Narmada-Bhat main canal, Ghuma railway crossing and Bhat junction, for

which the AUDA will spend Rs 105 crore and the remaining Rs 100 crore will be given by the Railways and state government's

roads and buildings department," he said. Seven bridges are in different stages of construction

and the authority plans to complete and inaugurate four, which are being built at the cost of Rs 312 crore, he added.

The flyovers will come up at Naroda-Dehgam junction, Sanathal railway flyover, Shantipura junction and Zundal

junction, along the ring road, Nehra said. "Four flyovers at Dehgam junction, Ranasan railway

junction, Science City junction, Mahmatpura and the Vastral junction foot overbridge are in the process of being

constructed," he said. The AUDA, which carries out sustained planned

development of the area outside the periphery of the city civic body, has increased its budgetary expenditure to Rs 929

crore for 2020-21, nearly 122 per cent more than last year, Nehra said.

The AUDA will also build 5,080 affordable houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 2,639 units are being constructed

already, he added.

