AAP urges Centre to deploy Army; says Shah holding meetings for 'formality'

Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai on Wednesday urged the Centre to deploy the Army in the violence-hit northeast Delhi, as it urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take action and not just hold meetings for "formality". Singh alleged that on one hand, Shah was holding meetings and on the other hand, BJP leaders were making provocative statements.

"The home minister called an all-party meet on the situation. BJP leader Kapil Mishra, on the other hand, is inciting violence. BJP's Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma was also witnessed shouting inflammatory slogans yesterday. This is a classic example of the two-facedness of the BJP," he told reporters. Singh also alleged that a member of the women wing of the BJP wrote on social media that the people of Delhi have had to pay a "heavy price for free electricity and water".

Both Singh and Rai asked the Centre why the borders areas were not sealed despite repeated requests by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Saying that the AAP government is doing everything it can to bring the situation under control, Singh accused the home minister of holding meetings just for "formality".

"Wake up Home Minister, you are calling meetings as a formality. What are your party members doing? They are inciting violence. Just taking meetings as a formality is not going to solve anything," he said. The AAP leader said the situation in the national capital was "terrifying" and all of it was happening in Delhi where the law and order situation is completely under the Centre.

"People instigating violence have no religion. A large number of outsiders are entering Delhi to incite violence. Why were the border areas not sealed despite Arvind Kejriwal's requests?" he said. "People are being killed, shops and homes are being burnt. The law and order is under the home ministry and since Amit Shah became the home minister, things have deteriorated," he told reporters.

Singh said the Delhi government does not have the power to call the Army according to the Delhi Police Act 1978, adding these powers are held by the police commissioner. Rai said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked all party volunteers to talk to the people in violence-affected areas and spread the message of peace.

"The Delhi LG promised that additional force will be deployed, but despite that the incidents of firing did not stop," he said. The AAP leaders said there was no other alternative except to deploy the Army in parts of the national capital.

"Incidents of violence have been reported from various other areas the previous night. There was firing in the Babarpur constituency area in Lane 1, 2 and 3, and Pritamgiri Dharamshala Subhash Mohalla, North Ghonda area. The police did visit the area once, but thereafter the area was deserted for the next three hours and violent acts continued," Rai claimed. He also alleged that major firing incidents have been reported from Mustafabad area at Shiv Vihar Tiraha, Kamal Vihar, Shiv Vihar Phase 6 and 7, Shamshan Ghat Nala Road, near Sherpuri Chowk and Chand Bagh.

"In Karawal Nagar, violence was observed in Sonia Vihar, Miland Garden in Chand Bagh and Khujri Pusta. Violent acts were also observed at Shiv Vihar Pulia, Dabal Pulia, Bhagirathi Vihar, Lane 6 in Indra Vihar and Lane 11 in Chaman Park in Gokulpur constituency," he said. The Delhi labour minister added people could not reach hospitals in time since the entry and exit of ambulances was hindered due to closure of roads because of the violence.

He said despite constant appeals and efforts made by the AAP, adequate police force has not been deployed in the city. "Neither the LG nor the home minister is ready to provide an answer to why people are left stranded in the midst of these gruesome incidents. This is not a matter of religion--people of all religions and castes are being affected. Humanity is under threat.

"Unless and until the Army is called in, the situation cannot be restrained. The AAP is demanding the deployment of Army personnel to restore peace in the city, and that borders of the city be sealed so that outsiders can be stopped from entering the territory," Rai reiterated. At least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the last three days.

