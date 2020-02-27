Left Menu
76 Indians, 36 foreigners evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan taken to ITBP quarantine facility

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 10:11 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 10:09 IST
C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force arrived from China's Wuhan on Thursday morning. Image Credit: ANI

The 76 Indians and 36 foreigners evacuated from coronavirus-affected Wuhan city of China on Thursday morning were being taken to an ITBP facility in the national capital for quarantine, officials said. "The evacuees will go through a thermal screening procedure at the tarmac of the airport after which they will be kept at our facility in Chhawla area for quarantine," a spokesperson of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft brought 112 people that includes 76 Indians, 23 citizens from Bangladesh, six from China, two each from Myanmar and the Maldives and one each from South Africa, the US and Madagascar. The military aircraft was sent to Wuhan on Wednesday and it carried 15 tonnes of medical supplies for coronavirus-affected people in China.

Earlier, India had evacuated around 650 Indians from Wuhan in two Air India flights who were kept at the ITBP facility and another quarantine facility set up by the Army in Manesar near here. All these people later tested negative for the virus and were allowed to go home after over a fortnight of quarantine.

The ITBP spokesperson said a team of doctors, paramedics and others will be present at the quarantine facility round-the-clock and the inmates will be provided facilities like food, bed and indoor entertainment to spend time.

