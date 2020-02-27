Police arrests man for duping trader over Rs 6 lakh

The Nadia District Police has arrested a man from Jharkhand for allegedly duping a trader of over Rs 6 lakh by giving false advertisements about dealerships of a company in the social media, an officer said on Thursday.

Biswajit Jha, a resident of Krishnagar saw an advertisement for dealership of an ayurvedic company in social media. He applied for the dealership by depositing Rs 1,79,800, Inspector, Cyber Crime, Rajesh Kumar Gupta said.

The advertiser asked Jha for his bank account details. When he provided them with the details, he found that Rs 5 lakh was withdrawn from his account by the advertiser fraudulently, police said. Jha lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police station of Krishnagar on December 17 last year.

The police during the investigation found that the crime was committed by a man from Dhanbad. A police team from Krishnagar arrested the accused Shankar Kumar Das in connection with the fraud on February 24 in Dhanbad and brought him here on transit remand, the inspector added.

