Farmers to protest for revision of compensation for land acquired to build two highways

Thousands of farmers will begin an indefinite strike in Jalore district of Rajasthan on Friday demanding the government revises compensation against land acquisition for two highway projects. The president of Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, Ramesh Dalal, said nearly 3,000 farmers were affected by the land acquisition for two highway projects in the state.

"Several irregularities are there in the compensation provided by the government," Dalal said on Thursday. He said a peaceful protest will begin at Bhagora in Jalore from Friday in which as many as 5,000 farmers from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh will take part.

One highway will pass from Rajasthan's Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jalore districts, whereas the second highway will pass from Dausa, Alwar and nearby areas. Dalal said problems related to the agrarian community will also be raised in the dharna.

