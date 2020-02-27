Left Menu
All 106 arrested in connection with violence are 'locals': Delhi Police

All 106 people, who have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi are "locals", the Delhi Police has said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All 106 people, who have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi are "locals", the Delhi Police has said. The police stated that more arrests will be made on the basis of CCTV footage from the violence-affected areas.

The death toll in the violence in North-East Delhi that being on Sunday rose to 34 today. The police have registered 18 FIRs in connection with the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

